Steelcase Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the business services provider on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steelcase to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of SCS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,446. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $98,901.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,214 shares of company stock valued at $330,891 over the last 90 days. 17.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCS. Raymond James lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti raised their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

