Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $102,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $312,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.