Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce sales of $175.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the lowest is $166.54 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $210.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $819.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.47 million to $828.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $838.47 million, with estimates ranging from $824.64 million to $852.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.21 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

SRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $29.94. 60,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stoneridge by 8,017.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,181,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 1,166,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 264.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 564,715 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth $14,279,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth $4,733,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

