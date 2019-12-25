Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Shares Down 5.2%

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.66, approximately 888,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,512,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

SUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 160.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $8,123,851.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $148,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,051 shares of company stock worth $9,793,345 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,333,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,831,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,252,000 after buying an additional 730,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,520,000 after buying an additional 97,208 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,094,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after buying an additional 391,037 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.