Support.com, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of SPRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 132,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,899. Support.com has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Support.com alerts:

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Bloom bought 605,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $1,240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,906.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.