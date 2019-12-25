SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Shares Up 1.7%

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29, 997 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVCBY. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $518.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.41 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 16.01%. Analysts anticipate that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.