Switcheo Price Tops $0.0028 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Switcheo has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $2,105.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00181364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01191417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119080 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

