Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

SNV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.74. 309,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 320.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

