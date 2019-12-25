Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,632,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 633,612 shares.The stock last traded at $70.90 and had previously closed at $67.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THOR shares. Leerink Swann lowered Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synthorx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Synthorx Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Synthorx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Synthorx by 156.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synthorx by 31.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Synthorx in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Synthorx during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

