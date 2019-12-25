Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Up 5.4%

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63, 388,986 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 268,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 245,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

