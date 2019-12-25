TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24, 522,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 420,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

MRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Get TapImmune alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $150.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TapImmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.