Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Shares Up 10.3%

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.71, 219,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 181,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Technical Communications had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 40.94%.

Technical Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

