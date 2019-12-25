TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

