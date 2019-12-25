TEMCO Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, TEMCO has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $166,067.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01194176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,153,132,896 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

