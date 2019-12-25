TERA Price Tops $0.0035 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. TERA has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $342,797.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TERA has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01192277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.