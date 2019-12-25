TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.89

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 1320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

