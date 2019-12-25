Tether Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and approximately $27.46 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDCM, C2CX and Kryptono. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

