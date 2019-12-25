Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTPH. G.Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTPH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,950. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 804.43%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

