Tezos Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00020338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $37.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003852 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

