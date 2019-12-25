Tezos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.42 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $981.73 million and approximately $40.42 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00019482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003789 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

