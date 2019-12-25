Thar Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $593.00 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $84,804.00 and $593.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thar Token has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00031265 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003863 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000178 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

