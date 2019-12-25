Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

TBPH stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.81. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 64.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

