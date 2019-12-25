TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.66

TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.56. TigerLogic shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 103,612 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

TigerLogic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

TigerLogic Corporation is engaged in the design, development, sale and support of Postano, a socialmedia content aggregation and visualization platform. Postano is sold through the Company’s sales personnel located in the United States, as well as through co-marketing arrangements with third parties.

