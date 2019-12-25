Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Tiziana Life Sciences an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TLSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laidlaw set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Tiziana Life Sciences stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 3,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

