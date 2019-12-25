TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading Down 1.9%

TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, approximately 111 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells natural gas in Japan. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated a 63,557 km pipeline network serving approximately 11,678 million customers. It also constructs, sells, repairs, and renovates gas appliances; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, and air conditioning systems; constructs gas main and branch lines; checks safety in underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); and provides parcel and heat supply services.

