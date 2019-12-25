TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading 5.9% Higher

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 558,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,524,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.