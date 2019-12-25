Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$75,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,594,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,495,519.28.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.43 per share, with a total value of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$32,311.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.51 per share, with a total value of C$28,775.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,875.00.

TOU stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.10. The company had a trading volume of 606,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a one year low of C$10.45 and a one year high of C$22.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.05.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.03.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.