Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 11% Higher

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price traded up 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.54, 20,571,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 16,614,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,908,745 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $339,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,823 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Transocean by 51.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,462,706 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $329,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Transocean by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 644,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,368,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after buying an additional 1,029,772 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

