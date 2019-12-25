Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Up 6%

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s share price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.77, 548,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,487,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRVN shares. ValuEngine raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Trevena alerts:

The company has a market cap of $71.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.