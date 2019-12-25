Trident Group (TRDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,755.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00181364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01191417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119080 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

