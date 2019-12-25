Truegame (TGAME) Price Up 104.6% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $351,688.00 and $40,596.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 104.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Truegame Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

