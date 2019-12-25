Universal (NYSE:UVV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.49

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.49 and traded as low as $55.27. Universal shares last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 51,518 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Universal alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.92 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Universal by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 43.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Universal by 15.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 10.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Company Profile (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.