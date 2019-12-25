Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,544. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,013,000 after buying an additional 1,127,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,450,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 523,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 505,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.