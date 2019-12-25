USD Coin (USDC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $270.45 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. USD Coin has a market cap of $521.62 million and $270.45 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, Poloniex and Kucoin. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.01737596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 519,882,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,962,435 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Crex24, FCoin, Korbit, Hotbit, CoinEx, LATOKEN, Poloniex, CPDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

