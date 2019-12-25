Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $8.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,955. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $151.11. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $690.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

