ValuEngine Downgrades Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohen & Steers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

CNS stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $133,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,443,000 after purchasing an additional 132,456 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,501,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 534,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

