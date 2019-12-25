ValuEngine Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHEN. TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

SHEN stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

