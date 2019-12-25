ValuEngine Upgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TKC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE:TKC opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

