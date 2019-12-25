Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNDA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of VNDA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 140,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,687. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $912.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78,037 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 210.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 175,213 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

