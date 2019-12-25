VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (SCIF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.42 on December 30th

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4239 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,154. VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59.

About VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

