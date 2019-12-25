VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2905 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.