VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Shares of FRAK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,256. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

