Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6617 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.06.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.