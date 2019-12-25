Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on December 27th

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5814 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

VEU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 994,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,844. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $54.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

