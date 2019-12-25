Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3313 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 955,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.
About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
