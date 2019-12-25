Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3313 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 955,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

