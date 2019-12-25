Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5989 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

MGV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,151. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

