Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5989 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
MGV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,151. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile
