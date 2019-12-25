VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on December 27th

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.79. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

