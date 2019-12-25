Veil Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Veil has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a market cap of $2.22 million and $48,078.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 60,959,966 coins and its circulating supply is 52,119,037 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

