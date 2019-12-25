Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post $29.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.96 million to $29.80 million. Veracyte posted sales of $25.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $120.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.60 million to $120.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.31 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $146.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.60. 173,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,221. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,894. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 540.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 13.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

