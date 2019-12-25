VeriumReserve One Day Trading Volume Reaches $166.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $213,725.00 and $166.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00556129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00027457 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000899 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085814 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009041 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,511,726 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

